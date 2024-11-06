Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $500k sold in Miami Valley

BELLEFONTAINE — A Powerball ticket worth $500,000 was sold in the Miami Valley this week.

The ticket, which matched four of five winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, was sold at Smoker’s Paradise in Bellefontaine, according to Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 6, 18, 33, 48, and 53, Powerball 21, and the Power Play option was 10x.

No one won the $63 million Powerball jackpot, which now climbs to $75 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:59 p.m.

