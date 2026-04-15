Chase opens new branch in local city

SIDNEY — Chase has opened a new branch in Sidney.

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The branch closed its downtown Sidney location in December and will combine it with the newly built location at 2030 West Michigan Street.

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“We’ve proudly served the state of Ohio for more than 210 years and we’re thrilled to help more businesses and customers achieve their financial goals in this part of the state,” said Bev Stossel, Chase Market Director. “This branch offers an array of features to make banking more accessible, and we’re excited to continue our work with individuals and business in this community.”

The location features multiple transaction stations and two ATM’s, which are open 24 hours.

It also has a night depository to support local businesses.

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