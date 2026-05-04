Chase Bank to build new branch at former Rite Aid site in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A new Chase Bank will soon be coming to Centerville.

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Last week, the Centerville Planning Commission approved plans for Chase to construct a new branch at the former Rite Aid site at 898 S. Main Street, a city spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

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Next, Chase will need to apply for a Certificate of Zoning Compliance.

Chase is planning to demolish the current building and construct a new 3,477-square-foot bank building that’ll include a drive-through ATM.

It’ll also include a 24,860-square-foot parking lot with 31 off-street parking spaces.

Centerville’s spokesperson said that Chase is planning to start construction in the fall and currently anticipates opening next spring.

The Rite Aid closed in 2024 amid the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

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