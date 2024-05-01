Charlotte shooting: Area police agencies offer condolences after 4 officers killed

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area police departments are showing support after four law enforcement officers were killed in while serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

>>RELATED: Charlotte shooting: 1 officer still hospitalized after 4 killed while serving warrant

As News Center 7 previously reported, four law enforcement officers, including a deputy U.S. marshal, were killed Monday afternoon while serving a warrant, according to our sister station WSOC in Charlotte.

A total of eight officers were shot after the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant in east Charlotte. Among those shot were task force members, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, and officers with North Carolina’s Department of Adult Correction.

The suspected shooter was also found dead following the shooting WSOC reported.

>>RELATED: What to know about the Charlotte law enforcement shooting victims

The Dayton Police Department released a statement on social media offering condolences to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and United States Marshals Service.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and United States Marshals Service for the tragic loss of their officers, as well as those who were injured. Their unwavering dedication to duty and their ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department & United States Marshals Service for the tragic loss of their officers, as well as those who were injured. Their dedication and ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 30, 2024

>>RELATED: AR-15 rifle recovered from scene where 4 law enforcement officers killed in Charlotte: Police

The Miami Township Police Department also offered its condolences on social media.

“Our hearts go out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force for their loss. Please keep them in your prayers.”

We will continue to provide updates on this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group