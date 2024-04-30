What to know about the Charlotte law enforcement shooting victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities have identified the four law enforcement officials who were fatally shot Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thomas M. Weeks Jr., William "Alden" Elliott, Samuel "Sam" Poloche and Joshua Eyer were killed in the incident, which occurred at a residence in the city's North Tryon Division while the officers were attempting to serve two warrants.

Eyer was an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, while the other three served with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Weeks was a deputy U.S. marshal.

The suspect accused of shooting the men, identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, was also killed at the scene. The officers had been attempting to serve Hughes two felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and felony flee to elude.

Three officers -- identified as Chris Tolley, Mike Giglio and Jack Blowers -- suffered gunshot wounds but are now in stable condition. Another officer, Justin Campbell, was treated for a broken foot.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called the officers "heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm's way to protect us."

"When a law enforcement officer puts on that shield in the morning and heads out the door, their family members dread the phone call -- the very call that came today," Biden said. "It's like losing a piece of your soul."

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Thomas M. Weeks Jr.

Thomas M. Weeks Jr., 48, was a deputy U.S. marshal from Mooresville, North Carolina. He was a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, and had served in the Western District of North Carolina for the past 10 years.

He was married and a father of four, the Marshals Service said.

In a press conference Tuesday, U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis called Weeks a "hero" and said he "always had a smile" on his face.

"Losing a deputy, losing task force officers, is like losing a family member -- because frankly, they are family members," Davis said.

William "Alden" Elliott

William "Alden" Elliott was a member of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was a 14-year veteran of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

He leaves behind a wife and a child, officials said.

Samuel "Sam" Poloche

Samuel "Sam" Poloche served with the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was also a 14-year veteran of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

"They loved their work, and were passionate about their roles in protecting our communities," Todd Ishee, North Carolina secretary of Adult Correction, said of both Poloche and Elliott.

Poloche was married and had two children, Ishee said.

Joshua Eyer

Joshua Eyer, a police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, had served in the department for six years.

Earlier this month, he was honored as an "Officer of the Month" by the police department.

He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old son, police said.

