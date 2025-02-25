Charges filed against man after 700 pounds of marijuana found in truck

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) filed charges against a man after they found 70 pounds of marijuana in a moving truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared body and cruiser cam footage on Facebook that showed troopers stopping a moving truck on Jan. 24.

The truck was driving over the edge line and the trooper explained wanting to make sure the driver, a 33-year-old man, wasn’t texting and driving.

When the troopers asked what the man was hauling he explained he was moving and consented to a vehicle search.

The body cam footage shows a trooper opening a large storage bin full of loose marijuana flowers.

Trooper seized 700 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $3.5 million, according to the Facebook post.

The man was taken into custody and troopers filed felony drug charges.

