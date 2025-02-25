50-year-old man dead after crash involving semi on major interstate

CLINTON COUNTY — A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on a major Ohio interstate.

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 11:10 p.m. Monday night to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Clinton County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An OSHP preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Jaguar XJ was traveling southwest on I-71 when it hit a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia near the State 134 bypass.

The semi was stopped in traffic for a prior crash on I-71 SB near State Route 73, OSHP said.

State troopers identified the driver of the Jaguar as 50-year-old Jason Fisher from Logan. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Port William Fire and EMS, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

