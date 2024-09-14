Charges dropped against suspect after woman robbed, dragged

DAYTON — A man police initially arrested for robbery is no longer facing charges.

Dayton police took Quentin Hiserman into custody after a 73-year-old woman was robbed and dragged by a car at a gas station on Smithville Road.

Police said the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office refused charges against Hiserman.

TRENDING STORIES:

After more investigation, it was determined a different suspect had committed the robbery and assault, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 in custody after 73-year-old woman robbed and dragged in Dayton

Edward Moore is accused of committing the robbery, according to investigators.

It is also believed he robbed the McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

We will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



