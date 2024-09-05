Changes coming to U.S. 35 in Greene County to make drivers safer

GREENE COUNTY — New information is being released on a major construction project in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s happening on U.S. 35 at Trebein and Valley Roads.

Anyone who drives this part of U.S. 35 will say to expect lots of orange barrels and slow traffic. There’s been construction there since 2023.

ODOT is building an interchange it has said will make drivers safer because it eliminates the traffic light.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnny Shingleton said the new interchange could have helped him. In 2016 a semi slammed into his car while was sitting at the red light.

“I died twice, they brought me back,” Shingleton said.

Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff said the $40 million project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Crews have already built ramps and an overpass, but there’s still a lot more work to do.

Goff said drivers can expect a traffic pattern change in October.

“Before the winter, the plan is to shift traffic onto those ramps so we can continue work on U.S. 35 and underneath the ramps,” Goff said.

The maze of orange barrels, cones and workers often keeps traffic moving slow. As a result, Goff said drivers often look for detours.

However, semis looking for a quicker route are causing problems.

Alternate roads are not built to handle big rigs and their heavy loads.

“We’ve had a couple of roads damaged by trucks not being able to make the turns. We just had a Walmart truck a couple of weeks ago that literally got stuck on the corner and tore up my brand-new pavement,” Goff said.

Goff said legally, no one can stop trucks from taking detours, but they are working to discourage them.

Crews added a sign near Factory Road in Beavercreek telling trucks to stay on U.S. 35.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



