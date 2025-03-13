Chance for strong storms this weekend; damaging winds, hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — This weekend, the Miami Valley could deal with its first weather chance of the “spring” season.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK this system. They will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center at Noon and 5:00 p.m.

Two rounds of storms are possible on Saturday.

“The general theme here is two separate, ‘high shear, low instability’ storm setups,” said Ritz. “In these scenarios, damaging winds are typically the biggest hazard. The tornado threat and hail threats remain isolated.”

She said of the two events, Saturday evening is more concerning.

“The strongest of the storms will stay to our south. But some spotty strong storms are possible,” Ritz explained.

TIMING

Round one is expected to move in early Saturday morning, most likely between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. A line of storms will approach from the west.

They will likely weaken as they move into the Miami Valley due to decreasing instability during that time of day.

Ritz expects the second round between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. This storm will come from the southwest.

IMPACTS

Due to the late evening overnight timeframe, instability will decrease but could be sufficient for some strong to severe storms. The threat does look greater to our east and south, but we still have a risk here. Threats include damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado threat.

Both rounds could produce some flooding concerns as some models have rainfall totals near two inches.

Strong wind gusts, even outside of storms, are likely on Saturday, which could down some weaker trees and power lines.

Expect confidence in timing, coverage, and threats to increase tomorrow. As with any severe or winter weather forecast, some small changes to the setup can change our impacts.

We’ll stay on top of it as we continue to get closer.

