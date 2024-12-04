Chance of rain, snow tonight, Wind chills near zero tomorrow

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is bracing for another blast of cold temperatures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continue to keep you updated on how cold it will get. For the latest on this evening’s wintry weather, join News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Highs will climb to near 40 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be windy. We will see gusts to 35-40 mph possible.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night that could provide an evening mix of rain and snow showers. It will transition to all snow.

Futurecast- Wind gust for Wednesday night Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Futurecast for Wednesday night Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Accumulation will be scattered from a dusting to one inch, according to Morando.

Strong winds and colder air will continue to move in overnight.

Futurecast Wind Chills Thursday AM Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Actual morning lows will be in the teens on Thursday, but the wind chills will drop to near zero.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue provide updates on this developing story.

7 day forecast Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



