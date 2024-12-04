Chance of rain, snow tonight, Wind chills near zero tomorrow

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is bracing for another blast of cold temperatures.
Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continue to keep you updated on how cold it will get. For the latest on this evening’s wintry weather, join News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.
Highs will climb to near 40 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be windy. We will see gusts to 35-40 mph possible.
A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night that could provide an evening mix of rain and snow showers. It will transition to all snow.
Accumulation will be scattered from a dusting to one inch, according to Morando.
Strong winds and colder air will continue to move in overnight.
Actual morning lows will be in the teens on Thursday, but the wind chills will drop to near zero.
Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will continue provide updates on this developing story.
