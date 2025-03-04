Chance of heavy rain, possible storms tonight; transition to snow later this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see rain chances return and then a transition to snow later this week.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK this. They will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center at Noon and 5:00.

We see mostly cloudy skies with breezy and mild conditions today. Highs will reach near 60 degrees.

Next big system Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says rain will arrive late this evening and become widespread overnight.

Severe weather will stay south of us, but we could see heavy rain and windy conditions overnight. A few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Ritz states our rain chances continue Wednesday, with highs in the lower 50s. They will occur early in the day.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day and become snow showers with light accumulations. They will be mainly on the grassy surfaces.

Futurecast for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Wind gusts will come close to 40 mph during the day.

Potential rainfall Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

