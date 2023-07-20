Champaign County Board of Development Disabilities hosting annual ‘Touch a Truck’

URBANA — The Champaign County Board of Development Disabilities will be hosting its annual “Touch a Truck.”

>>What’s that odor? Garlic Festival returning to Downtown Dayton this weekend

The agency says it will give kids the chance to explore heavy machinery and learn about the people who operate the equipment.

It will take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the agency’s building on the 200 block of Patrick Avenue in Urbana.

The first 100 people will get free Kona Ice.

There will also be free hot dogs, chips, and water.

©2023 Cox Media Group