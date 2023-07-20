What’s that odor? Garlic Festival returning to Downtown Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — You might notice an odor in Downtown Dayton this weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Garlic Festival to be held today in Dayton

The eighth annual Garlic Festival will be in Courthouse Square this weekend.

It goes from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Along with various food trucks, Jubie’s Creamery will have a black garlic ice cream specifically for the festival.

Vendors will also sell garlic spices, Tupperware, and more.

Third Street between Main and Ludlow will be closed for the food trucks to line up.

For more information, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group