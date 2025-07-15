CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy announces retirement; replacement revealed

YELLOW SPRINGS — A change is coming to Young’s Jersey Dairy this fall.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dan Young has announced his retirement. He’s held the title since the 1970s.

Young’s Jersey Dairy announced on Tuesday that Dan’s son and current Chief Imagination Officer, Internet & Otherwise (CIEIO), John Young would be taking over as CEO.

“This is an essential next step for the ongoing success of our family business, and one that has been in the works for several years,” Dan Young said.

Dan will not be leaving the family business after retiring. Instead, he will transition into the role of Chair of the Board for the business. In his new role, he will focus on strategic vision, long-term planning, and mission alignment.

He called leading Young’s for nearly five decades the privilege of his lifetime.

John, who’s been involved in the family business since he was a teenager, said he’s “truly honored by the confidence” the family and the leadership have placed in him.

“I’m excited to continue our tradition of creating fun for our customers, building on the legacy of our family and driving innovation that benefits our community” John said.

