CEO of Stratacache confirms sale of 2 prime Dayton properties

DAYTON — The man who owns some of Dayton’s tallest buildings is selling two of them.

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Chris Riegel is the CEO of Stratacache.

He owns the Stratacache tower on East Second Street, downtown’s tallest building.

Riegel confirmed to News Center 7 that he is selling the former Premier Tower and Courthouse Plaza.

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He said the company is “refocusing on our core business.”

“We continue to focus on the technology business and divest from real estate where possible,” he told News Center 7 in an email.

Dayton residents said they understand the real estate challenges.

“You need a business to want to come and use the space right? And then fill the offices. And now, with people working from home, that’s you know, people aren’t looking for jobs to go into the office,” Maria Bailey said.

Stratacache provides digital signage and other products for many businesses.

Riegel said that, too, is a challenge at times.

“Our market continues to be hit by inflation and shortages on chips and storage,” he said.

He also confirmed that Stratacache is selling and liquidating its operations in the UK.

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Dayton for a comment and will update if we hear back.

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