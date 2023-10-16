Centerville man taken into custody after early morning police chase

FRANKLIN — A man was taken into custody after an early-morning pursuit that ended in Miamisburg.

The pursuit began shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Michaels Drive and Millard Drive in Franklin, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Division. Prior to the pursuit, the officer was going to stop the vehicle for speed.

The chase ended in a single-car accident on Byers Road near State Route 725, the spokesperson said. The suspect, identified as DeVante Lamar Mccoy, 21, of Centerville, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash at the end of the pursuit.

Mccoy is currently facing charges F-3 failure to comply, the spokesperson said.

