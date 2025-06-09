Centerville High School softball finishes runner-up in state championship

AKRON/CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School ended its softball season with an incredible run in the state tournament.

The Elks lost to Lebanon High School, 3-1, Sunday night in the Division I state softball championship.

Centerville finished runner-up in its first trip to the State Final Four.

The Elks fell behind, 2-0, after the Warriors scored twice in the first. Chloe Jett led off the fifth inning for Centerville with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

Lebanon added an insurance in the sixth to increase it to 3-1 and never looked back.

“What an amazing season! The bar is raised,” Centerville Athletics said on social media. “History is made. The next generation sees what is possible. So proud.”

OHSAA official Tim Stried said this was the first time two teams from the Southwest Ohio District met in the Division 1 Softball finals, according to the Lebanon Athletic Department.

Centerville finished the season with an 18-14 record.

