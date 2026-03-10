Centerville city manager to retire later this year

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville’s city manager announced plans to retire this year.

Wayne Davis, who’s spent almost nine years in the role, will retire from his position in September, the city announced on Tuesday.

Since starting in his position in August 2017, Davis has overseen the City’s more than $75 million annual budget and led all municipal operations, including the Police Department, Public Works, Development, Finance, Benham’s Grove, and The Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

“During Davis’ almost nine years as City Manager, Centerville has experienced significant transformation and momentum as the City revitalized Uptown Centerville, developed Cornerstone Park, constructed the new event center at Benham’s Grove and completed major improvements at Stubbs Park. These projects have strengthened Centerville’s economy, expanded recreational opportunities and enhanced quality of life for residents,” the city stated in a release.

Davis is also credited with helping build a collaborative, accountable, and service-focused workforce.

He also helped lead the city through its first five-year plan and is currently leading the implementation of the second strategic plan.

“Serving the Centerville community has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life,” Davis said. “I am incredibly proud of the work our team has accomplished together and grateful to City Council, our staff and residents for their trust and support.”

City Council will soon begin a nationwide search for Davis’ replacement.

