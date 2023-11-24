CDC: 2 killed, almost 100 sick from Salmonella in cantaloupes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued another recall alert for fruit after the Salmonella outbreak has worsened.

The outbreak is linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products, according to a spokesperson from the CDC.

The case counts have doubled in the past week. The recall was originally posted on Nov. 17 but has since been updated as of Nov. 24.

99 reported illnesses, 56 new

45 total hospitalizations, 28 new

32 total states impacted, 17 new

2 deaths

Laboratory findings and interviews with those impact show cantaloupes are making people sick, the spokesperson said.

In Ohio, the Freshness Guaranteed brand and the RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes have been recalled.

These products include cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blends, melon mixes, and fruit mixes, the spokesperson said.

They are packed in clear square or round plastic containers and have best-by dates between Nov. 7 and Nov. 12.

Neighboring states like Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan are also included in this recall.

Whole cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products from ALDI have also been recalled.

Ohio is not included in this recall, but neighboring states like Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan are.

These products include whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging, the spokesperson said.

They have the best-by dates between Oct. 27 to Oct. 31.

The CDC recommends people don’t eat any recalled cantaloupes or other fruit products. Instead, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher, the spokesperson said.

If you experience any symptoms of severe Salmonella, contact your healthcare provider. The symptoms include:

A fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration





