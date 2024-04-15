CBS Network Cuts Billy Joel Special Short

DAYTON — If you were watching “Billy Joel: The 100th—Live at Madison Square Garden” on WHIO-TV Channel 7 last night and were annoyed when Joel’s iconic “Piano Man” was abruptly interrupted, you were not alone.

Millions of viewers across the country who had tuned in to watch the much-anticipated concert were watching the broadcast mid-Piano Man when their screens cut to black and were abruptly interrupted by local news. Social media became an outlet for many unhappy fans who had already waited past the show’s planned 9 pm start, due to extended coverage of golf’s Master’s Tournament.

“The feed we receive cut out,” said WHIO Chief Engineer Randy McCune. “Our Master Control Operators had no control over their programming and had no choice but to go to news or to stay in black.”

CBS has not yet officially commented at the time of this writing, but WHIO-TV continues to attempt a response from the network for further clarity and to find out if there are plans to re-air the concert.

If you would like to watch the concert in its entirety, you may watch it here: Billy Joel: The 100th- Live at Madison Square Garden

