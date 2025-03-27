Caught speeding in a construction zone in Ohio? You could be sent back to driver’s ed

COLUMBUS — Drivers caught speeding in Ohio construction zones could soon find themselves in driver’s education again if a new bill passes.

A bill proposed by Ohio lawmakers, outlines that drivers penalized in a work zone will have to complete 24 hours of in-person classroom instruction or an approved online driver education course. The penalized driver would also require eight hours of behind-the-wheel instruction.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported 8,389 work zone citations last year, according to the department’s online dashboard for work zone crashes and violations. The number of citations in 2024 was more than double the number reported in 2023 and is the highest since at least 2020, which is the last year of available data provided by the state.

In the last three months, the OSHP reported 586 work zone citations and 380 crashes.

OHSP data shows that the number of fatal crashes in work zones jumped from nine deaths in 2023 to 22 deaths in 2024.

These courses would reinforce teaching the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence, according to the bill’s language.

The preexisting fines and penalties will still be administered to the drivers at fault and a $400 fine is guaranteed if the driver does not complete the training course.

If a second offense occurs within five years, the driver will face additional driving training, a potential 90-day license suspension, and another fine if the training isn’t completed.

If a third offense occurs within five years, the driver will face more training, a potential year-long license suspension, and a fine.

If the bill passes, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be allowed to install video cameras to monitor construction zones.

The bill was introduce in the House in February and remains in the public safety committee. The House has not yet voted on the bill.

