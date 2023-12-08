CareSource offers new program to reduce cost of insulin

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — For people with diabetes, finding affordable insulin can sometimes be a matter of life and death.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with a woman who knows firsthand how expensive it is for people living with the disease.

>>RELATED: Report shows 813 U.S. counties are ‘insulin deserts,’ reignites push for insulin cost cap

Not being able to pay for medicine isn’t sustainable for anyone, so CareSource is now offering a new program meant to reduce the cost of living with diabetes.

“What other choice do I have? You know, I mean it is what it is, what price do you put on staying alive?” Samantha Redden said.

Redden was diagnosed with type I diabetes at just 9 years old.

“It is a ton of management; I mean diabetes in general is 24/7. So, you never get a day off,” Redden said.

Insulin isn’t cheap. Redden said she pays at least $30 per bottle.

“Monthly I’m paying a couple hundred out of pocket and that is with insurance, and then you know we’re getting ready to get into January, so my deductible will reset, and I will walk in I have no doubt the pharmacy this first month it will be well over $1,000,” Redden said.

Because of the price, people ration often their insulin, which can lead to lasting effects.

>> RELATED: Eli Lilly to cut insulin prices, cap costs

“You need insulin to stay alive and when you can’t afford the supplies, you end up I mean, we know how it ends up,” Redden said.

To better support their members with diabetes everyday needs, CareSource decided to launch its new plan.

“It was a good opportunity for us to really focus and better support these populations,” CareSource Senior Director of Product Management Mark Faber said.

The plan includes a $0 coverage fee for select insulin, eye, and kidney screening, physical, and foot care.

“It’s an ACA-compliant plan, so it’s fully meeting all of the protections and requirements of the Affordable Care Act,” Faber said.

The plan also includes diabetes counseling focused on care management and education programs.

>> ‘The very beginning;’ Local hospitals fill up as respiratory-related illnesses rise

“I love hearing that they are working on this so that we can get you to know our people who need access to supplies, to insulin, can get that in their hands so that they can live a more normal healthy life,” Redden said.

CareSource is also offering support programs to help with lifestyle adjustments for people at risk of developing diabetes.

©2023 Cox Media Group