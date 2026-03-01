Careflight responds after person reportedly pinned under excavating equipment in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Careflight responded after a person was reportedly pinned under excavating equipment in Darke County.
A Darke County Dispatcher confirmed that Medics and Fire personnel responded to the 9100 block of Darke-Mercer County Line Road around 2:15 p.m.
The dispatcher could not immediately confirm the nature of the call.
Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that a person had been pinned underneath a backhoe, a type of excavating equipment.
The dispatcher confirmed that Careflight responded to the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of the person’s injuries.
We will continue following this story.
