Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of region; Snow showers expected Monday morning

MIAMI VALLEY — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Clinton, and Warren Counties from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 2.

Snow showers are expected during the morning hours on Monday, tapering off by 10-11 a.m., according to Storm Center 7’s Ryan Marando.

Areas south of US-36 may see a coating of up to an inch at most.

Snow will likely fall during the morning commute, so drivers could expect some slick spots.

