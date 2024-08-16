UPDATE: 3 hospitalized, all lanes closed after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:50 a.m.:

Three people have been hospitalized after a crash on I-75 Southbound in Miami County.

One person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and two others were taken to an area hospital.

Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

INITIAL REPORT:

CareFlight has responded to a semi crash that has closed all lanes on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Friday morning.

CareFlight has responded to a semi crash that has closed all lanes on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Friday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded around 4:50 a.m. to I-75 SB near County Road 25A on initial reports of a crash, according to dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a semi was involved.

We are making phone calls to learn more information and will update this story.

