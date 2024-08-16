UPDATE: At least 1 dead, all lanes closed after crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:30 a.m.:

At least one person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Shelby County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

All lanes are closed on I-75 South beyond Fair Rd/Sidney due to the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police and medics are responding to a crash on I-75 southbound in Shelby County.

Crews were dispatched to a crash on I-75 near Sidney around 7:02 a.m.

A Sidney Police dispatcher confirmed that crews were on the scene investigating a crash.

No other immediate details were available.

OHGO is reporting a 44 minute delay while crews investigate.

We will update this story.

