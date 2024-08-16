TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed due to a semi crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County. State troopers and medics were dispatched to SB I-75 near County Road 25A on reports of a crash, according to dispatchers. All lanes are closed. We will update this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

