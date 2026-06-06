Man accused of trying to hit child on bike, threatening others appears in court

FAIRBORN — The man accused of trying to run over children and abduct another appeared in court on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey Wilson pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of each of felonious assault and abduction, according to Greene County Court of Common Pleas records.

Wilson’s bond was set at $500,000. If he posts bond, he is ordered not to have any contact with the victim and their families.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, the incident took place on Memorial Day along Erie Drive.

Wilson allegedly tried to run over a child riding a bicycle and abduct another on Memorial Day.

>>RELATED: Man allegedly drives on sidewalk to hit child riding bicycle, threatens others on Memorial Day

The AmeriStop Food Mart at the intersection shared surveillance video with News Center 7.

It showed kids on their bicycles in the parking lot, riding around Wilson’s truck.

Moments later, Wilson gets out of his truck and shouts at the kids.

The group is seen riding away, and he goes inside.

When Wilson goes back outside, the video shows him arguing with other people in the parking lot.

The video shows two children crossing the street and a third child waiting.

As the third kid tries to pedal away, Wilson’s truck comes within inches of hitting them.

Police found Wilson’s truck on Erie Avenue, but he wasn’t there.

Court documents indicate that Wilson was later seen on Cleary Drive, where he allegedly grabbed another child and then walked away.

Officers eventually arrested Wilson in the 400 block of Cleary Drive.

Wilson remains booked in the Greene County Jail on felonious assault, abduction, and aggravated menacing charges.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]