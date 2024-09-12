CareFlight responding after crash on I-70 ramp in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — CareFlight is responding after a crash in Clark County early Thursday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) from the Springfield Post and medics responded around 12:43 a.m. to initial reports of a crash on the ramp from WB Interstate 70 to State Route 54, according to OSHP dispatchers.
Scanner traffic indicates the ramp is closed.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 state troopers are on the scene, but no information is available.
We will update this story.
