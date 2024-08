RICHMOND — CareFlight has been called to a crash on Interstate 70 in Richmond.

I-70 is currently closed in both directions at U.S. 35 as emergency crews respond to the crash, according to INDOT traffic cameras.

>> Deputies ID 2 men killed after convertible overturns in Miami County

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group