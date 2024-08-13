Deputies ID 2 men killed after convertible overturns in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — The sheriff’s office has identified the two men killed after a convertible overturned in Miami County Monday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Miami County

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 11, Deputies and medics responded at 7:20 p.m. to the 8700 block of Sullivan Road in Bethel Township on initial reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A 1969 Pontiac convertible rolled and landed upside down and contained three people, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, James Christopher Jackson, 65 of Tipp City, and a passenger, Matthew Stoermer, 66, of Dayton, died.

Medics transported David Radominski, 62, of Dayton to Miami Valley Hospital.

The car went back on the road and exited the roadway again on the left before rolling at least twice.

An initial investigation determined that seatbelts were not used, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

