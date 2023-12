PREBLE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Preble County.

Preble County dispatch confirmed deputies are responding to the crash in the 3500 block of South State Route 503.

>> Police cruiser lands on top after crash in Dayton

At least two injuries have been reported, according to dispatch. CareFlight has been called to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group