CareFlight called to crash involving motorcycle in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — At least one person is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Germantown.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed police and medics were dispatched to the crash in the area of East Market Street and state route 4 after a motorcyclist was struck.

>> ‘It just fully collapsed;’ Child hospitalized after tree falls on them in Springfield

CareFlight has been called to respond to the crash, dispatch said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group