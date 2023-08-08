‘It just fully collapsed;’ Child hospitalized after tree falls on them in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A child was taken to the hospital after a tree reportedly fell on them in Springfield Tuesday.

Firefighters and medics were dispatched around 10:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of S. Yellow Springs Street, according to initial scanner traffic.

A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the child told News Center 7 the five-year-old and several other children were playing outside when the tree collapsed.

“Out of nowhere it just started collapsing and it didn’t give us a warning or nothing,” said Brooke Hall. “It just fully collapsed on the ground and she was underneath it.”

Hall said the child was breathing when the ambulance transported her to the hospital.

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield police for more information. We are also working to learn the child’s current condition.

