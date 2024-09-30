Car stolen after stopping to check on I-75 crash

MIAMI TWP. — A person’s car was stolen after they stopped to check on people involved in a crash on I-75 in Miami Township Sunday morning.

Around 6:43 a.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound near Miamisburg Centerville Rd (SR-725) on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Mustang driven by 19-year-old Manuel Raymundo Martin Velasquez, of Cincinnati was driving on I-75.

Martin Velasquez failed to control his vehicles and struck a Pickup Truck, driven by 35 Chris Hughett of Pioneer, Tennessee, and an SUV driven by 46-year-old Michelle Johnson of New Haven, Indiana.

Martin Velasquez was taken to Kettering Health with minor injuries. Hughett and Johnson were both uninjured during the crash.

After the crash, the driver of a Kia stopped to check on the people involved. While checking on the occupants, a passenger of the Mustang got into the Kia and left the scene.

The Kia was recovered in Dayton approximately 45 minutes after it was taken.

Martin Velasquez was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, failure to control a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

