Car hits gas lines, temporarily shuts down Wendy’s in Greene County

XENIA — A car struck a fast food restaurant in Xenia Sunday night, a Xenia Police dispatcher confirmed.
>>PHOTOS: Car hits gas lines, temporarily shuts down Wendy’s in Xenia
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Xenia police and fire crews were called to the Wendy’s at 363 W Main Street on reports of a car into the building around 6:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Big Ten fines Buckeyes, Wolverines $100K each for large postgame fight
- 3 people arrested after shooting victim arrives at local hospital
- Body believed to be missing Ohio hiker found in Alabama
Video from the scene shows the car up against gas lines on the back of the building, near a drive-thru window.
Employees confirmed that the restaurant has temporarily shut down.
CenterPoint Energy crews are on scene.
The dispatcher said no one was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]