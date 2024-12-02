Car hits gas lines, temporarily shuts down Wendy’s in Greene County

XENIA — A car struck a fast food restaurant in Xenia Sunday night, a Xenia Police dispatcher confirmed.

Xenia police and fire crews were called to the Wendy’s at 363 W Main Street on reports of a car into the building around 6:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the car up against gas lines on the back of the building, near a drive-thru window.

Employees confirmed that the restaurant has temporarily shut down.

CenterPoint Energy crews are on scene.

The dispatcher said no one was injured in this crash.

