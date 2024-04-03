KETTERING — A car crashed into a Rite Aid in Kettering Tuesday night.

After 8 p.m., Kettering police and fire crews were dispatched to 1320 E Stroop Road on reports that a car crashed into a structure.

>> PHOTOS: Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked to Kettering police officers on scene who said a male driver went over the curb and crashed into the store near the check-out area.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He told police it was an accident.

Officers on scene said the driver did not appear to be impaired.

No one was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid (Mike Campbell/STAFF)





©2024 Cox Media Group