Local

Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid

By WHIO Staff

Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid (Mike Campbell/STAFF)

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A car crashed into a Rite Aid in Kettering Tuesday night.

After 8 p.m., Kettering police and fire crews were dispatched to 1320 E Stroop Road on reports that a car crashed into a structure.

>> PHOTOS: Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked to Kettering police officers on scene who said a male driver went over the curb and crashed into the store near the check-out area.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He told police it was an accident.

Officers on scene said the driver did not appear to be impaired.

No one was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash.

Image 1 of 11

Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid Car crashes in Kettering Rite Aid (Mike Campbell/STAFF)


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read