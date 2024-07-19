Car crash, downed power lines closes road in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash involving a car and a pole in Miami County on Friday, a Miami County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Piqua-Troy Road.

The dispatcher said the road is closed due to downed powerlines.

Medics responded to the scene but information on any injuries was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

