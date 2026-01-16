Car causes ‘significant’ damage after slamming into Ohio animal clinic

COLUMBUS — An animal clinic is dealing with the aftermath after a car slammed into it last weekend in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Village Animal Clinic in Columbus wrote in a social media post that a car drove into the clinic and caused “significant structural damage.”

Columbus TV station, WSYX-TV, reported that the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

The animal clinic said that everyone was okay. This included the driver and animals.

They also posted photos of the damage on social media. It showed rubble scattered throughout the inside of the clinic after the crash.

The clinic said that they canceled all appointments this week and returned to Covid-style operations.

This means that medications can be picked up but would be delivered curbside.

Car slams into animal clinic in Ohio Photo contributed by Village Animal Clinic (via Facebook) (Village Animal Clinic (via Facebook))

Car slams into animal clinic in Ohio Photo contributed by Village Animal Clinic (via Facebook) (Village Animal Clinic (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group