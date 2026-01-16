4 players score in double figures as Wright State wins 7th straight game

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team continued its solid play on Thursday night.
T.J. Burch scored a career-high 24 points as Wright State beat Youngstown State, 93-83, at the Nutter Center. Four WSU players scored in double figures.
The Raiders have won seven straight games.
WSU improves to 12-7 overall, and in first place in the Horizon League with a 7-1 record.
Wright State scored the first seven points of the game, but the Penguins led 43-42 at halftime.
The Raiders went on a 15-5 run to push the lead to 84-72 with 3:27 remaining.
Kellen Pickett added 18 points while Dominic Pangonis scored 17. Solomon Callaghan had 15 points. WSU made 32-of-60 shots for the game.
The Raiders’ next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 21, when they host Cleveland State at 7 p.m.
