4 players score in double figures as Wright State wins 7th straight game

By WHIO Staff
No. 22 T.J. Burch against Youngstown State on Jan. 15, 2025 Photo contributed by Wright State Men's Basketball (via X) (Wright State Men's Basketball (via X))
DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team continued its solid play on Thursday night.

T.J. Burch scored a career-high 24 points as Wright State beat Youngstown State, 93-83, at the Nutter Center. Four WSU players scored in double figures.

The Raiders have won seven straight games.

WSU improves to 12-7 overall, and in first place in the Horizon League with a 7-1 record.

Wright State scored the first seven points of the game, but the Penguins led 43-42 at halftime.

The Raiders went on a 15-5 run to push the lead to 84-72 with 3:27 remaining.

Kellen Pickett added 18 points while Dominic Pangonis scored 17. Solomon Callaghan had 15 points. WSU made 32-of-60 shots for the game.

The Raiders’ next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 21, when they host Cleveland State at 7 p.m.

