Area police warn not to leave running vehicles unattended in cold weather

SPRINGBORO — Officers are warning people not to leave their vehicles running unattended during cold weather.

The Springboro Police Department wrote in a social media post that an unlocked car “is one of the easiest targets for theft.”

This comes as a stretch of cold temperatures moves into the region over the next several days.

The department said people should never leave their vehicle unattended, even “just for a minute.”

They issued these tips:

Don’t leave your car running while you go back inside

Always lock your vehicle when warming it up

Stay with your vehicle if it’s running

Use remote start if you have it—keys stay with you

Warm up from inside whenever possible

The department stated that by staying alert and taking precautions, the community can help prevent vehicle thefts.

