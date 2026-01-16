Local

Area police warn not to leave running vehicles unattended in cold weather

By WHIO Staff
Area police warn not to leave running vehicles unattended in cold weather FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL PITMAN
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGBORO — Officers are warning people not to leave their vehicles running unattended during cold weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Springboro Police Department wrote in a social media post that an unlocked car “is one of the easiest targets for theft.”

This comes as a stretch of cold temperatures moves into the region over the next several days.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said people should never leave their vehicle unattended, even “just for a minute.”

They issued these tips:

  • Don’t leave your car running while you go back inside
  • Always lock your vehicle when warming it up
  • Stay with your vehicle if it’s running
  • Use remote start if you have it—keys stay with you
  • Warm up from inside whenever possible

The department stated that by staying alert and taking precautions, the community can help prevent vehicle thefts.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read