Area police warn not to leave running vehicles unattended in cold weather

SPRINGBORO — Officers are warning people not to leave their vehicles running unattended during cold weather.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Springboro Police Department wrote in a social media post that an unlocked car “is one of the easiest targets for theft.”
This comes as a stretch of cold temperatures moves into the region over the next several days.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Country Concert president dies
- Red Cross assisting after fire destroys Clark County home
- Local city moves forward with 600-acre solar farm
The department said people should never leave their vehicle unattended, even “just for a minute.”
They issued these tips:
- Don’t leave your car running while you go back inside
- Always lock your vehicle when warming it up
- Stay with your vehicle if it’s running
- Use remote start if you have it—keys stay with you
- Warm up from inside whenever possible
The department stated that by staying alert and taking precautions, the community can help prevent vehicle thefts.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group