Can you identify this suspect? Police looking for woman who stole from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify this suspect?
Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman who stole merchandise from Walmart, according to a post on social media.
The theft happened on May 23, 2025.
The woman left the store in a black Nissan SUV.
If you can identify the suspect, police ask that you contact Officer Miller at (937) 426-1225, extension 162, or via email at millers@beavercreekohio.gov.
