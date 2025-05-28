Can you identify this suspect? Police looking for woman who stole from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify this suspect?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman who stole merchandise from Walmart, according to a post on social media.

The theft happened on May 23, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman left the store in a black Nissan SUV.

If you can identify the suspect, police ask that you contact Officer Miller at (937) 426-1225, extension 162, or via email at millers@beavercreekohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group