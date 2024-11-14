Can you ID them? Police looking for 2 female suspects involved in theft at Ulta Beauty

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID a pair of female suspects?

Beavercreek Police have asked for help identifying two suspects accused of a felony theft at Ulta Beauty earlier this month.

The department posted photos of both suspects on social media.

The incident happened on Nov. 7.

If you can ID them, call Officer Bernt at (937) 426-1225, extension 139.

You can send an email here.

Tips may remain anonymous.

