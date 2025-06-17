Can you ID him? Man accused of stealing over $1,200 in goods from Dick’s House of Sports

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,200 in merchandise from Dick’s House of Sports at Fairfield Commons Mall, according to a social media post.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday, June 14.

The man is accused of selecting a cart full of goods before hiding them in a duffel bag.

He reportedly left the store without paying them.

The suspect was seen leaving the store in a gray Ford Fusion.

The police department posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

If you can ID him, please contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163.

You can also email the officer.

