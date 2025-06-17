Area police sergeant announces retirement after 30 years of service

RICHMOND, IN — An area police officer has announced her retirement after 30 years on the job.

Sergeant Ami Miller has officially retired from the Richmond Police Department.

She also served as a patrol officer, SWAT, and Traffic Unit Leader, according to a police spokesperson.

Sgt. Miller was also the stepmother of fallen Richmond Police Seara Burton, who died after being shot during a traffic stop in 2022.

Miller plans to spend time with her loved ones and focus on the K-9 Officer Seara Burton Foundation. It helps provide life-saving equipment to K9s and their handler across the county.

“Ami Miller is the kind of officer every department hopes for: steadfast, selfless, and committed to making the community better. Her impact will be felt for generations, not just through her service, but through the foundation work she’s now leading in Seara’s name,” said Chief Kyle Weatherly.

