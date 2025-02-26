Can you ID her? Police looking for woman in connection to using fake money

BELLEFONTAINE — Can you ID this woman?

Bellefontaine Police are looking for a woman in connection to using fake money, according to a social media post.

“She may be involved with an incident where counterfeit money was used at a local business,” the department said.

They posted security camera images of the woman on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Haynes with the Bellefontaine Police Department if you can help.

Call (937) 599-1010 for more information or email them.

Police looking for woman in connection to using fake money

