Can you help? Sheriff’s office looking for missing 65-year-old man

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man.

John Roberts was last seen near his house along State Route 4 in Union Township on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Robrets left his home around 8:40 a.m. and has not returned.

He takes medicine for anxiety, blood pressure, and sleep.

Roberts is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing Khai pants, a plaid shirt, and a blue or black jacket.

He is driving a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee with an Ohio license plate of JJA 1587, the office said.

Anyone who may see Roberts or this car is asked not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line is (937) 653-3409.

