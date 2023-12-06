Can you help? Police searching for Greene County theft suspect

BEAVERCREEK — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
>>1 dead, another injured after crash in Dayton
The Beavercreek Police Department wrote on social media that officers responded Monday at 7:30 p.m. to the Mall at Fairfield Commons on initial reports of a robbery complaint.
A woman is alleged to have used force against workers at a department store.
If anyone has information, Beavercreek Police wants to hear from you.
Contact Sgt. Amato by calling (937) 426-1225.
©2023 Cox Media Group