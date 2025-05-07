Can you help? Police looking for pair accused of using stolen credit card at mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Can you help?

Huber Heights police are asking the public to help identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card, according to a post from the department.

Security cameras allegedly caught the pair using the stolen credit card at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on March 21.

Anyone who may know these people or have information on their whereabouts can contact Huber Heights Police Division Detective Wunderlich at (937) 237-3582.

